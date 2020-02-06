Raheem Sterling ruled out Manchester City versus West Ham with a hamstring injury

% MINIFYHTML4f9884ce2644f1fdc94ab96690e9a93111%

Raheem Sterling sustained the injury during the defeat of Man City in Tottenham

Raheem Sterling will miss the Manchester City Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday for a hamstring injury.

Sterling suffered the injury during the 2-0 defeat of City in Tottenham and faces a race to be fit for the first leg of the Champions League against Real Madrid in Bernabéu on February 26.

Everyone in the city wants @ sterling7 a complete and fast recovery 💙 pic.twitter.com/fVIgTtwTfW

– Manchester City (@ManCity) February 6, 2020

City will have its mid-break break two weeks after Sunday’s game live on Sky Sports, but then it will have a trip to Leicester, in what could be a crucial game for determining second place in the Premier League, before the game in Spain.

Sterling, which has no goals in 2020, has started 23 of the 25 City League games this season.

City said on Twitter: “Raheem Sterling will miss our game against West Ham this weekend after the scans have shown that he has damaged the left hamstring. Everyone in City wants Sterling to have a full and quick recovery.”

