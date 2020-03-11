Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of being “occupied with destabilizing Congress government”, a day after Jyotiraditya Scindia left the party – India news

In a tweet attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was busy “destabilizing the elected Congress government” and reminded the Prime Minister’s office to pass on consumer benefits to falling oil prices globally. The tweet was posted a day after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress Party.

“Hey @PMOIndia, while you were preoccupied with destabilizing Congressional elected government, you may have missed noticing a 35% drop in global oil prices. Can you please pass on the benefit to Indians by lowering # petroleum prices to below 60 ₹ per liter? This will help strengthen the stopped economy, “the Congress leader tweeted.

Hey @PMOIndia, while you were preoccupied with destabilizing Congressional elected government, you may have missed noticing a 35% drop in global oil prices. Can you please pass on the benefit to the Indians by reducing #petrol prices to below 60 ₹ per liter? It will help strengthen the stalled economy.

– Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 11, 2020

Scindia is expected to merge the BJP at 12:30 today. The Congress has been relentlessly targeting the BJP over Scindie’s move.

Assur’s Gaurav Gogoi said the BJP was not interested in economic issues. “In times of economic distress, the BJP’s priority is to overthrow a stable government, which shows that the party is not interested in economic issues. We have seen what the BJP did in Karnataka, that people wanted a BJP MP to vote for them,” he said. Gogoi on Wednesday.

In his letter of resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote: “Although my goal and purpose is the same as it was from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe that I am unable to do so. more within this party. “

It was just Home Secretary Amit Shah first met Scindia on Tuesday and then accompanied him to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

A senior party official said that if Scindia joins the BJP, it will help the party reclaim Madhya Pradesh – a bastion she lost in the 2018 State Assembly poll after holding three consecutive terms – and it would also mean an appearance new leadership in the country.

.