Rahul Gandhi assaults Modi govt in excess of economic system, says points are likely to get even worse

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the authorities more than its handling of the economic system and in tackling coronavirus, and alleged that Key Minister Narendra Modi is “sleeping at the wheel”.

On the point out of the economic climate, he said it is just the beginning of a “tsunami” and points would be even worse going forward.

“We can see what is taking place to inventory current market. The economic climate has been wrecked by the Modi authorities,” Gandhi told reporters exterior Parliament.

“What we have seen is only the starting of a tsunami, factors will be even worse,” he reported.

The prime minister is not talking a term on the economy and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman does not realize economy, the former Congress chief alleged.

He also explained that coronavirus is significantly affecting the financial system and it is already also late, but the authorities must get steps to minimise harm.

