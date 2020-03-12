Rahul Gandhi criticizes “old friend” Scindie’s move and then delivers prophecy – India India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday spoke of leaving Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party yesterday, stressing that he knew the four-time parliamentarian from the colleges in question and knew about his ideological views. Gandhi also appeared to predict that Scindia, whom he described as an “old friend”, would not receive respect in the BJP nor be pleased.

Gandhi’s comments came at the same time that Scindia landed in Madhya Pradesh Bhopal’s capital city to a strong welcome from supporters, new and old. This was his first after joining the BJP.

In a BJP office in the state capital, Scindia soon thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for opening the door to the party. “” I’m happy to join the BJP … I only brought one thing with me (to the BJP) and that’s my hard work, “Scindia said.

In Delhi, Gandhi, who carried out a sharp attack on Prime Minister Modi over the economic situation, also criticized Scindini’s move. This is the first time Gandhi has spoken in detail on his way out of one of the most prominent faces of the Congress.

Gandhi spoke about his long association with Scindi and said that there was a difference between what was in his heart and what he was saying.

“I know the ideology of Jyotiraditya Scindia ji. He was with me in college. I would continue to talk to him, I know him well. Jyotiraditya Scindia feared for his political future and so he kept his ideology in his pocket and left with RSS,” he said. Gandhi, PTI news agency reports.

“But the reality is that he will neither receive respect there nor the truth and emotions in his heart will be satisfied. He will come to understand him,” he said of Scindia, one of his closest political associates.

Asked about Scindie’s transition to the BJP, Gandhi said, “This is a clear struggle ideology. On the one hand, it is the Congress Party ideology and on the other, the RSS-BJP ideology.”

Scindie’s exit from Congress is believed to have been triggered by the party failing to deliver on his promises to a key figure in Madhya Pradesh politics amid efforts to marginalize his supporters in the state and by refusing to take into account his political and governance concerns over the Kamal Nath government.

.