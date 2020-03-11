Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi for ‘destabilising elected Congress govt’ in MP

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi talking to media exterior the Parliament | Representational impression | Praveen Jain | ThePrint

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Key Minister Narendra Modi of “destabilising” the elected Congress governing administration in Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi also explained the PM could have “missed” noticing the 35 per cent crash in world-wide oil costs and asked him to go on the reward to Indians by slashing petrol prices.

“Hey @PMOIndia, though you ended up hectic destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35 per cent crash in global oil charges.

“Could you be sure to pass on the advantage to Indians by slashing #petrol selling prices to less than 60? for each litre? Will assist strengthen the stalled economic system,” the previous Congress chief explained on twitter.

Congress’ well known youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the social gathering on Tuesday and appeared set to sign up for the BJP amid a revolt in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-thirty day period-outdated Kamal Nath govt to the brink of collapse.

On Tuesday morning, as much of India was celebrating Holi, Scindia satisfied senior BJP chief and Union Property Minister Amit Shah, next which he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

