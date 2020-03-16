Rahul Gandhi Targets Govt Over 50 Big Default Bankers, Then Targets Speaker – News From India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he was stripped of his right to ask a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha because President Om Birla did not allow it. The former Congress president asked the government to name the top 50 willful defaulters, but was not allowed an additional question amid riots in Parliament.

“I asked a simple question about the names of 50 willing defaulters. But I did not get a clear answer. What hurt me was that the Speaker did not allow me to ask the supplementary question what is my right as a Member of Parliament,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi asked the government to tell them the names and what steps she had taken to repay the loans from the defaulters. His question is listed on serial number 305.

Watch: Rahul Gandhi asks questions about Modi for willing wrongdoers; BJP retaliates

“The prime minister says that those who took loans from banks and fled the country will be returned to India. I asked for the names of those who failed, but received no response,” he said in the Lok Sabha.

Finance Minister (MO) Anurag Thakur stood up to answer Gandhi’s question, but Congress leaders objected and demanded answers from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The President said that the MOS could answer the question.

Thakur said those names were in place and that Congress was trying to blame the NDA government for irregularities committed in banks during the previous UPA regime.

The President then announced the end of the Question Hour at noon, as he set the time for it from 11am to noon and moved on to the next item on the agenda.

Gandhi protested vehemently, saying that he should be given the opportunity to seek another supplementary request, such as the rule. But the speaker ignored Gandhi’s request and resumed his work on the House.

At least a dozen members of Congress rushed to the Well of the House and began sloganing, saying that a great injustice had been done to the Congress leader. Some party members even organized a stroll.

