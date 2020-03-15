Rahul Gandhi targets Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase fuel excise duty – India news

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday after the government raised excise taxes on gasoline and diesel at a time of falling global oil prices.

“Just 3 days ago, I asked @PMOIndi to pass on the benefits of a global drop in oil prices to Indian consumers by lowering gasoline and diesel prices in India. Instead of obeying this advice, our genius went and hiked the #fuel way! “Gandhi tweeted.

On Saturday, the Center raised excise taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per liter. Income from the decline in global crude oil prices will soon drop and the new excise tax is expected to save an additional 40,000 rupees. The additional revenue will also provide space to stimulate the economic slowdown that is now facing wind gusts from coronaviruses.

Congress has criticized the move as “anti-people” on the assumption that it will drive up pump prices.

Instead, oil companies on Saturday lowered their gasoline price by 13 ppm and diesel by 16 paise per liter.

On Sunday, the price of gasoline was reduced by another 12 paise while diesel remained intact. On Sunday, a liter of petrol cost Rs 69.75 in Delhi, while diesel remained unchanged at Rs 62.58 per liter.

The global price of crude oil, which hit about $ 66 a barrel earlier this year, dropped to about $ 51 a barrel in the first week of March. It dropped to about $ 32 in the second week of the month.

