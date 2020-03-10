Rahul Gandhi’s ‘broken’ popularity and Holi in situations of coronavirus

Alok Nirantar | Twitter

The selected cartoons appeared 1st in other publications, both in print or on-line, or on social media, and are credited appropriately.

In today’s showcased cartoon, Alok Nirantar can take a dig at the inner turmoil in the Congress celebration. On Tuesday, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation from the social gathering amid calls for Rahul Gandhi to just take charge and established things correct.

Nala Ponappa | Twitter

Nala Ponappa imagines Holi celebrations in the instances of coronavirus.

Manjul | Firstpost

Manjul can take a dig at the Narendra Modi government’s insistence that India is on the route to getting a $5-trillion financial state even as marketplaces plunge amid a extended slowdown.

Sandeep Adhwaryu | The Situations of India

Amid a disaster in Certainly Financial institution, Sandeep Adhwaryu can take a dig at the war of words and phrases among the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress above an M.F. Hussain painting of ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi that was sold to the bank’s co-founder Rana Kapoor.

E P Unny | The Indian Express

E.P. Unny pointed out how former Jammu and Kashmir minister and expelled PDP member Altaf Bukhari’s new bash has “sprung” up in the erstwhile state.

