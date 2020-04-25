Raiders draft receivers with 1st 2 picks in third round

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted a pair of receivers with their very first two picks in the third spherical of the NFL draft on Friday night, having Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. and South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards.

The Raiders took Bowden 80th overall with their very own select and then made use of a 3rd-rounder acquired in last year's trade that despatched Khalil Mack to Chicago to draft Edwards at No. 81.

















































The two will team with Henry Ruggs, who was taken 12th all round on Thursday, to overhaul just one of the league’s minimum successful receiver teams.

The Raiders then traded down with their 3rd choose in the third spherical, transferring from 91 to 100 prior to having Clemson linebacker Tanner Muse. The Raiders received picks No. 100, 139 and 172 from New England and also sent the 159th decide on to the Patriots.

The Raiders wideouts rated 30th in the league in receptions (145) and 29th in yards getting (1,858) with fifth-spherical rookie slot receiver Hunter Renfrow catching the most passes with 49.

Tyrell Williams is also again after battling most of previous time with wounded ft, together with cost-free agent acquisition Nelson Agholor. There are no other confirmed receivers on the roster, leaving a major void at the No. 1 receiver place.

Bowden is a dynamic player who was utilised primarily in the slot in higher education in advance of moving to quarterback halfway as a result of final season. He ran for 1,486 yards and 13 TDs, averaging 7.9 yards for each have previous year, and was a initial-workforce All-American as an all-reason player.

















































He caught 67 passes for 745 yards and five TDs in 2018 when he was mainly a receiver.

Edwards had 71 catches for 816 yards and 6 TDs very last time, but 36 of those people receptions arrived on monitor passes, according to Pro Football Aim.

Muse performed generally basic safety in college or university but assignments to be a linebacker in the pros in which he will also lead on unique teams. He has 7 interceptions and 14 pass breakups in school.

Muse is the fourth Clemson player drafted by the Raiders in the past two a long time, becoming a member of Renfrow, Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen previous calendar year.

The Raiders also took cornerback Damon Arnette with the 19th choose on Thursday.

The Raiders have two fourth-spherical picks and a person in the fifth round on Saturday.

A lot more AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
















































