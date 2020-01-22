Rail and highway closures in the Ascension community cause an unusually high amount of traffic

ASCENSION PARISH – One-day rail closures at Ascension Parish have worsened traffic conditions.

On Wednesday the La. Highway 73 at Ascension Parish closed for scheduled maintenance in both directions at US 61.

Other Wednesday closings include Highway 74, New River Street and Ascension Street.

For a complete list of closings expected from January 20-25, see below:

-21. January- Post Road and Duplessis Road

– January 22 – Highway 73, Highway 74, New River Street and Ascension Street

– January 23 – Coolidge Ave., Felix Ave. and Purpera Road

– January 24th – Autobahn 30, Eisenbahnstraße (Sorrent)

– January 25th – Highway 621

These closings are expected to last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution as they approach areas that are overloaded due to maintenance.

Due to scheduled rail work, major delays on the Hwy, LA 73, LA 621 and LA 74 airlines in the Prairieville region are expected.

– Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 22, 2020