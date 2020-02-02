Rail closures before the Sarasota Music Half Marathon, 10 km

SARASOTA, Florida (WFLA) – The Sarasota Music Half Marathon and 10km will take place on Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The race starts in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, goes over the Ringling Bridge to St. Armands Circle and back past Marina Jack Bayfront Marina and then into the neighborhoods. The route leads on Orange Avenue to Osprey through Harbor Acres, Cherokee Park, the districts of Southside and West of the Trail and back to Van Wezel.

Sarasota police are asking drivers to avoid access to US 41 between Gulfstream Avenue and 10th Street, except at certain intersections, including Fruitville Road, Boulevard of the Arts, and 10th Street.

Below is the list of lanes / road closures on the day of the race:

Tamiami Trail (US41) – 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. S / B traffic is merged in one lane from 10th Street to S. Orange Avenue N / B traffic is merged into one lane from Orange Avenue to 10th Street

John Ringling Causeway and the Ringling Bridge – 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Traffic will be single lane east and west on the south side of the US 41 to Adams Drive road

St. Armand’s Circle – 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. St. Armands Circle – All lanes completely closed The S / B lane of Presidents’ N. Blvd is maintained by Madison Dr. locked to St. Armands Circle The presidential lane N / B of S. Blvd is by Monroe Dr. locked up to St. Armands Circle All traffic is diverted via Washington Drive to Monroe Drive to S. Adam’s Drive for access to the John Ringling Causeway and Ringling Bridge

South Orange Avenue – 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. All of S. Orange Avenue is closed from Mound Street (US41) to the McClellan Drive junction and to the intersection with S. Osprey Avenue

South Osprey Avenue – 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM South Osprey is closed from McClellan Pkwy to South Drive (both lanes) Both the north and south journeys are completely closed, as is the Cherokee terrace. (The new course extends to both dead ends of the north and south journey.)

Cherokee Park – 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. South Drive and North Drive will be closed



