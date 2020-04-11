Rail transport from March 23 6.75 wagons of goods across the country: officials

From April 2-8, the railways delivered a total of 2,58,503 wagons containing goods, of which 1,55,512 wagons carried basic goods.

latest update: April 10, 2020, 11:12 PM IST

As of March 23, the railways have about 6.75 wagons carrying goods, including about 4.50 wagons of basic goods such as food, salt, sugar, edible oil, coal and petroleum products, the National Transportation Agency said Friday. Has carried.

This includes 21,247 food wagons, 1,1336 fertilizer wagons, 1,24,759 coal wagons and 7,665 petroleum products wagons.

The statement said the government has granted exemptions and relief to agricultural sectors and allies due to the 21-day lock against the COVID-19 epidemic, to ensure that farmers do not suffer from any side effects. brand.

According to the ministry, the fertilizers of the Ministry of Chemicals and Chemical Fertilizers are also doing their best to ensure that there is enough fertilizer for the next delicate season.

The statement added that the Ministry of Chemical Fertilizers is closely monitoring the production, handling and availability of fertilizers and is in contact with the state governments and the Ministry of Railways in this regard.

“Among the COVID-19 locks, Railway is also working closely with the Food and Drug Administration (FCI) and since March 24 has moved more than 800 cakes carrying more than 20 Lakh MT food grains across the country,” he added. “FCI is able to increase demand for food by increasing the supply of wheat and rice across the country more by rail.”

The railways have also introduced 109 time-pack packages for basic commodities, including perishable horticultural products, seeds, milk and dairy products. Approximately 59 routes have been announced for these special closed trains since the beginning of the lock.

“By doing so, almost all major cities in India will be connected to the transport of basic and perishable goods at high speed. These services are expected to be more scalable as needed,” he said.