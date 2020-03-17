Railways hike system ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 to regulate crowds in view of COVID-19

Indian Railways | Commons

New Delhi: In a bid to discourage gathering of substantial crowds in perspective of the coronavirus, some zonal railways have hiked the platform ticket rates from Rs 10 to Rs 50, officers said on Tuesday.

This has been accomplished by six divisions of the Western railway zone — Mumbai, Vadodra, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot, Bhavnagar — that handles all over 250 railway stations.

In Southern railway zone, rate of platform ticket only in Chennai has been raised, officers claimed, introducing in Central zone, comprising of 5 divisions — Mumbai (CST), Bhusawal, Nagpur, Solapur, Pune — rates have been lifted across all stations.

Asserting that system tickets prices have been increased at quantity of stations to make sure crowd command in see of the coronavirus dilemma, a senior official said,”it is being completed at the area level”.

In March 2015, the railways delegated the electric power to Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) to improve the charge of system tickets further than Rs 10 to control rush at platforms in unique ailments.

Officers reported soon additional railway zones are probably to abide by go well with.

The government has by now taken a variety of actions to detect and prevent the distribute of coronavirus, which is showing an upward trend in the state and has claimed three lives and contaminated 126 people so far.

