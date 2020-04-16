Railways is marking its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks – News from India

At 3.35pm on April 16, 1853, in the midst of a salvo with 21 rifles, three locomotives – Sahib, Sindh and Sultan – embarked on a maiden journey, pulling 14 wagons and boarding 400 guests from Bori Bunder (now Mumbai) to Thane, who became the first passenger a train operated by the Central Railways, then known as the Great Indian Peninsula.

Three locomotives covered 34 km of history script on the day Indian Railways celebrated its anniversary. One hundred and sixty-seven years later, the national carrier stopped without passenger trains sailing its 25-day network, for the first time in history, thanks to a lock to check for the spread of coronaviruses.

“Today, 167 years ago, with the zeal of ‘never stop,’ the wheels of the first passenger train from Mumbai to Thane started rolling. For the first time, shuttle services stop for your safety indoors and make the country a winner, “the railway ministry tweeted.

India’s mammoth rail network, which runs nearly 14,000 passenger trains carrying 23 million passengers daily, does not celebrate its ‘rail day’ as it might for the first time in its history.

“Back in 2002, to celebrate our 150th year, we launched a steam engine on the same track from Victoria Terminus station to Thane with all political obstacles, including then Railway Minister Nitish Kumar and Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmuhh. I was the manager of the railway departments at the time. It was a great trip, “recalled former chairman of the rail committee Vivek Sahai.

Currently, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Heritage Building (CSMT) stands on the site of the old Bori Bunder railway station and was completed in 1888. According to the Railways, there is no documented photograph of the day.

Sahib, Sindh and Sultan are not preserved and their fate remains unknown. Many believe they were rejected by the British, as was common practice. The life span of a steam locomotive would be 35 years after which they are usually disposed of.

“We also tried to look for them, but we didn’t find any records. We believe they may have been incorporated sometime in the early 1900s, perhaps during World War I,” Sahai said.

The oldest surviving steam locomotive in India is the 165-year-old fairy queen kept at Rewari camp. To commemorate India’s 73rd Independence Day, the world’s oldest locomotive from Chennai Egmore to Kodambakkami pulled in a special heritage service last year.

Since the lockdown, the railways have operated only freight and packet trains to supply basic freight.

“It is an important and important day for us. Indian railways have been synonymous with the growth and development and emergence of modern India. Railways have evolved since crossing their first train at a distance of only 34 km and become the fourth largest network in the world. The day they do not start railways it seems the world has stopped. Although these are extraordinary times, the railways have shown exemplary strength in ensuring that more than 8 lakh wagons are spread across the country from lockdowns that affect only one-third of our staff, “said a spokesman for the railway ministry.

“The resolution of the railways must be to increase its daily cargo capacity after the pandemic, Sahai said.

“Railways are carrying nearly 1.1 billion tonnes of freight along with 23 million passengers a day. Once this pandemic is over, the resolution should reach 1.5 billion tonnes a day. Watching the journey, the railways have played such a huge role in Indian history and even after This is the same railway network that exists in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar. See where they are now and where we are. Certainly we can do better. Because high-speed rail is coming, India will be the third Asian country to join Japan and China. “Sahai added.

For now, the national carrier has suspended all train trains by May 3, no longer taking pre-orders. Passengers will have to wait a while to board the train again, and the transport, when resumed, may no longer be the same.

