Rain and flash floods are forecast across Australia

A week of heavy rain and possible flash floods is forecast for the areas affected by drought in NSW and Queensland.

Rain is expected to increase water levels in a number of rivers and catchment areas in the two states.

A tropical cyclone is developing on the other side of the country and is expected to reach the Washington coast this afternoon.

Heavy rain and flash floods are forecast for next week in NSW and Queensland. (Getty)

Sydney and the rural communities around the state are expected to receive significant rainfall over the rest of the week and over the weekend.

Rainfall is also expected to increase along the north coast of New South Wales today as a low pressure channel deepens in the region.

This valley floor is expected to remain near the coast and gradually shift southward tomorrow and over the weekend, increasing rainfall along the central and southern parts of the coast and adjacent areas.

Storm clouds on Maroubra Beach. January 20, 2020 Photo Louise Kennerley (Louise Kennerley)

Heavy rainfall is predicted for the northern rivers, the central north coast and the northern plateaus.

As of today, flash flooding is possible for parts of the northern rivers, the central north coast and the eastern parts of the forecasting districts of the northern tableland.

A flood watch was issued for several river catchment areas on the north coast.

Possible locations are Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbor, Port Macquarie, Taree and Dorrigo.

At the weekend there can be heavy rainfall on parts of the central and south coast. Warnings for these areas are expected in the coming days.

Over the weekend and early next week, showers in Canberra are forecast when the bottom shifts toward the south coast.

Authorities have warned residents of fire-affected communities to remain particularly vigilant as flooding and heavy rainfall in these areas are likely to cause greater damage.

There has already been significant rainfall in Queensland. The coastal town of Tin Can Bay received 228 mm in less than 24 hours.

A man walks his dog on the cliffs of Kangaroo Point when storm clouds gather over Brisbane’s central business district on Friday, March 15, 2019. Southeast Queensland had a record-breaking heat wave on March 12, peaking at Brisbane at 37.7 ° C, the hottest day of March since 2007. (AAP Image / Darren England) NO ARCHIVING (AAP)

Rain is expected to fall along the coast today in southern Queensland.

Several days of showers and thunderstorms over the country’s catchment areas can lead to an increase in river levels by the weekend.

Flood warnings have been issued for the Burrum River, the Mary River, the Gulf Rivers, the Paroo River and the Diamantina River.

The coastal communities in northern Western Australia are urged to prepare for the country’s first severe tropical cyclone this season, when heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 200 km / h are expected.

Cyclone Damien is likely to develop on the north coast of Western Australia this afternoon and is expected to be somewhere between Port Headland and Onslow.

The Presidium predicted a Category 3 heavy cyclone that would bring up to 500mm of rainfall if it hit land.

The cyclone is likely to cause extensive rain of up to 100 mm around the state in the next two days.

Cyclone Damien is expected to form later in the afternoon. (Meteorological Office)

Possible thunderstorms are predicted in several parts of the state, including Mildura, Horsham, Bendigo, Seymour, Mt. Hotham, Wangaratta and Ballarat.

Melbourne is expected to miss the rain, with sunny and warm conditions for the next three days.

Adelaide and communities in the SA area should expect sunlight and temperatures above 30 ° C in most areas.

Coober Pedy and Leigh Creek are expected to reach a maximum of 36 ° C today.

Temperatures of up to 37 ° C are predicted in Tennant Creek and Alice Springs today.

Possible thunderstorms are now forecast for Katherine, Nhulunbuy and Borroloola, while Darwin remains relatively dry with a maximum temperature of 33 ° C.

Tasmania has returned to its February average temperatures after a surge late last week.

Today Hobart is mostly sunny and 22 ° C with similar conditions in the rest of the state.