[rain-delays-daytona-500-start-next-trump’s-parade-lap]

DAYTONA Seashore, Fla. (AP) — The start off of the Daytona 500 was delayed by an sudden rain shower that started moments immediately after President Donald Trump and his motorcade completed a ceremonial parade lap.

Trump’s limousine nicknamed “the beast” exited Daytona Global Speedway, and the 40 drivers have been envisioned to begin the race moments later. In its place, the sky opened for a quick shower and motorists returned to pit road.

The begin now experienced been pushed again 13 minutes to accommodate Trump’s trip.

Trump made a remarkable entrance several hours before, environment off a raucous celebration at the famed keep track of. Thousands cheered as Air Power A person executed a flyover and landed at Daytona Global Airport a number of hundred yards behind the observe. Trump’s motorcade arrived a number of minutes afterwards, prompting one more loud ovation. Each entrances had been broadcast on giant online video boards close to the superspeedway.

At the very least a dozen drivers ended up escorted from the pre-race assembly to a non-public introduction with Trump.

“I acquired to meet up with the president! How interesting is that?” driver Aric Almirola stated.

Trump served as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500 and gave the command for motorists to start off their engines. He then bought in the limousine and turned a lap.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was on the pole for “The Fantastic American Race” and experienced hoped to be at the entrance of the pack when the president and Air Force Just one departed. He was hoping to develop an legendary photograph opp, identical to the 1 from 2004 involving Air Drive 1, with President George W. Bush aboard, and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The president’s check out was broadly welcomed by NASCAR enthusiasts. Trump 2020 flags flooded the infield, and some admirers wore them as capes in the garage location.

Trump’s presence also developed huge strains at entrances, with numerous followers complaining even though waiting around hrs to get by way of stability.

Previous NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France, who was replaced pursuing his August 2018 arrest on DUI charges, was on Air Power Just one with the president and initial woman. They traveled from West Palm Seashore.

Amid those who met them at the airport: existing NASCAR chairman Jim France and fellow major executives Lesa France Kennedy and Ben Kennedy.

