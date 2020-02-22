[Rain is expected to address Southland in the midst of wintertime drought – Up Information Details Los Angeles]

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A lower stress program is anticipated to cross Southland on Friday night with gentle rain, snow in the mountains and a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday.

The rain is forecast to start off about midnight on Friday and will spread over Los Angeles County right until dawn on Saturday in advance of the eastbound wander.

%MINIFYHTML53a9e1ae13ae12c4c70d5afdca21a4d711% %MINIFYHTML53a9e1ae13ae12c4c70d5afdca21a4d712%

A chilly front will make the moist weather conditions remain until finally Saturday with a slight possibility of thunderstorms.

The ideal possibility for showers is envisioned to start off early on Saturday morning, with quantities of rain that stay relatively light-weight with a quarter of an inch or less on the coastline and valleys, a quarter to 50 % an inch in the foothills and mountains , and a tenth of an inch or less in the desert areas.

Snow ranges will commence all-around 7,000 ft and drop to 5500 feet with a winter climate warning that will get result at midnight on Friday for the San Bernardino County mountains previously mentioned 6000 feet.

The storm is expected to leave the area on Saturday night time, and dry weather will return on Sunday.