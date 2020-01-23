“Rain of dust” is why Melbourne looks like God has cut off the splashes

A rain shower and the aftermath of a massive dust storm in the Mallee region have turned Melbourne into a beautiful rust-brown hue overnight, turning pools and rivers dirty brown and contaminating cars across the city.

The rather unusual phenomenon was the result of a duo of weather problems that occurred in the same place at the same time. Remains of the massive clouds of dust near the New South Wales border are said to have passed over the Victorian capital. a not unusual event that was largely invisible to the casual viewer.

The great rain that swept the city last night pushed the dust to the ground and rained rust-brown water most of the night.

The Yarra River, which meanders through the center of the city, has turned a muddy brown – or more specifically, a muddy brown than is normally the case.

In the meantime, residents’ cars and pools have awakened their joy, and the rain of dust heralded the beginning of a long bumper weekend for the city’s automatic car wash and pool cleaning industry.

The rain was also enough to close Burnley Station due to flooding, and the trains ran across the morning walk.

As of today, the weather in Melbourne is expected to improve significantly. The rain clears in the morning and the winds slacken all day long before it becomes pleasant for the long weekend and – as I can say – sunny and mild.

This was the weather corner.

