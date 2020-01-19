Rain over Victoria devastated by fire will be “good and bad”

A fire that got out of control on the French island in the south of Victoria and triggered an emergency warning yesterday no longer threatens the communities.

An emergency warning – the highest alert level – was issued for the fire on the island’s Ridge Track at around 4:30 p.m. before being downgraded to advisory level about six hours later.

The 85-hectare fire burns near Ridge Track and Mt Wellington Road.

The fire burns out of control, but currently does not threaten any communities. (Nine messages)

In late Saturday, 16 fires burned in Victoria, especially in the East Gippsland and in the northeastern Alpine regions.

Earlier, the authorities downgraded emergency alerts in the Victoria Alpine region overnight, despite the difficult fire conditions.

They bring rain, high humidity and thunder into some fire areas, especially in the Alpine region.

Fire engines reach the remote French island by ship. (Nine messages)

Michael Efron, senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, said this is good news for fire-ravaged landscapes in some ways, but may be problematic in another.

“Drainage can actually contain a lot of dirt that can get into the waterways and streets, which increases the risk of landslides,” he said.

“There are good and bad things associated with this activity.”

Precipitation is expected to be around 5mm to 10mm, but some areas can have sums up to 50mm.

“It looks like it may rain heavily, at least in some parts of the state,” said Efron.

An emergency warning for an out of control bushfire was issued for French Island in Victoria, but was later downgraded. (Nine News) The Australian Tennis Center and MCG can be seen from the Eureka Tower while the bushfire smoke hangs over Melbourne. (AAP)

The latest warnings came when a registration service was set up for people who fled Mallacoota, Genoa, and Gipsy Point and are now trying to return, and conditions have improved.

As soon as this is certain, the emergency services and the Australian armed forces will take up flights or escort road transports to Mallacoota and the surrounding area, the Victoria Police has confirmed.

Incident management specialists from the United States and Canada arrived at Melbourne Airport on Saturday morning before being used for fires in the northeast and East Gippsland.

The first of four large air tankers, which are to be strategically positioned throughout the country over the next 50 days, also traveled from the USA.

“These planes can be deployed across Australia, provide infrastructure protection, and provide delay lines to limit the spread of fires. They are a true national capability,” said Stuart Ellis, chief executive officer of the Australian Fire and Rescue Service.

The Victorian city of Mallacoota on January 2nd. (Getty)

A contingent of Fiji forces will also arrive in Melbourne this afternoon to begin induction training before being deployed to East Gippsland, where a group of Papua New Guinea forces are already deployed.

The incoming 54 employees are greeted by the local Fijian community.

So far, the flames have burned more than 1.5 million hectares, 387 homes and 602 non-residential buildings.

Five men were killed in the fires.