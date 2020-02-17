[rain-postpones-daytona-500,-dampening-function,-president-trump’s-stop-by]

WEST PALM Beach, Fla. — The Daytona 500 has been postponed by rain for the initially time given that 2012, dampening NASCAR’s time opener that begun with a ballyhooed stop by from President Donald Trump.

The race was postponed following two prolonged delays totaling far more than 3 hrs. The race will now start off at 4 p.m. Monday and be broadcast are living on Fox.

It can be the next time in 62 decades that “The Terrific American Race” will complete on a Monday.

The first delay of the day came moments immediately after the presidential motorcade done a ceremonial parade lap all around the two one/2-mile observe. Trump’s armored limousine nicknamed “The Beast” exited Daytona International Speedway, and the sky opened for a quick shower that pressured motorists back again to pit street.

The start previously experienced been pushed back again 13 minutes to accommodate Trump’s journey. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. inevitably led the subject to the eco-friendly flag and was out entrance for the very first 20 laps before heavier rain soaked a racing floor that takes hrs to dry.

NASCAR called motorists back to their cars all-around six: 40 p.m. EST, hoping to get far more laps in right before far more showers strike again. Some motorists confirmed, but the heaviest rain of the working day forced a postponement.

It no doubt choked some of the excitement out of an celebration that experienced been a raucous celebration for hours, some of it prompted by Trump’s remarkable entrance. Thousands cheered as Air Power One particular performed a flyover and landed at Daytona International Airport a couple of hundred yards guiding the observe. Trump’s motorcade arrived a handful of minutes later, eliciting a further loud ovation. Both of those entrances have been broadcast on giant movie boards about the superspeedway.

At the very least a dozen drivers had been escorted from the pre-race conference to a non-public introduction with Trump.

“I received to satisfy the president! How neat is that?” driver Aric Almirola claimed.

Trump served as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500 and gave the command for drivers to start off their engines. Trump, with initial woman Melania Trump by his facet, resolved the crowd and termed the opener “a famous screen of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, pace and electric power that we’ve been listening to about for so quite a few years.”

“For 500 coronary heart-pounding miles, these intense rivals will chase the checkered flag, combat for the Harley J. Earl trophy and make their enjoy for pure American glory,” Trump mentioned. “Which is what it is: pure, American glory.”

Trump and his wife then got in the limousine and turned a lap. They prevented the high-banked turns at Daytona and stayed on the apron by way of the corners.

The president’s go to was extensively welcomed by NASCAR supporters. Trump 2020 flags flooded the infield, and some supporters wore them as capes in the garage space.

His existence also developed substantial strains at entrances, with lots of admirers complaining when waiting around several hours to get by stability.

Previous NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France, who was replaced subsequent his August 2018 arrest on DUI expenses, was on Air Power 1 with the president and initially woman. They traveled from West Palm Seaside.

Amid those who met them at the airport: present-day NASCAR chairman Jim France and fellow prime executives Lesa France Kennedy and Ben Kennedy.

— The Assocaited Press contributed to this report.