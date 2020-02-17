[rains-halts-daytona-five-hundred-all-over-again,-dampening-nascar-opener]

Brad Keselowski stands under an umbrella on pit street as rain forces a crimson flag for the duration of the NASCAR Daytona 500 vehicle race at Daytona Worldwide Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Seaside, Fla. (AP Image/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DAYTONA Beach front, Fla. (AP) — The Daytona 500 is being delayed by rain for the 2nd time, dampening NASCAR’s period opener that started with a stop by from President Donald Trump.

The 1st hold off lasted 50 minutes and arrived moments after the presidential motorcade concluded a ceremonial parade lap all over the two one/two-mile keep track of.

Trump’s armored limousine nicknamed “The Beast” exited Daytona Worldwide Speedway, and the sky opened for a transient shower that pressured drivers back again to pit highway.

The commence presently had been pushed back 13 minutes to accommodate Trump’s vacation. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. eventually led the area to the green flag and was out entrance for the initially 20 laps just before heavier rain soaked a racing floor that takes several hours to dry.

It choked some of the pleasure out of an occasion that was a raucous celebration hrs earlier, set off by Trump’s dramatic entrance. Hundreds cheered as Air Drive A person carried out a flyover and landed at Daytona Global Airport a couple hundred yards guiding the observe. Trump’s motorcade arrived a couple minutes afterwards, prompting a further loud ovation. Both entrances were broadcast on large video boards about the superspeedway.

At minimum a dozen drivers ended up escorted from the pre-race assembly to a non-public introduction with Trump.

“I acquired to satisfy the president! How cool is that?” driver Aric Almirola explained.

Trump served as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500 and gave the command for drivers to start out their engines. He then acquired in the limousine and turned a lap.

The president’s take a look at was widely welcomed by NASCAR fans. Trump 2020 flags flooded the infield, and some enthusiasts wore them as capes in the garage region.

Trump’s presence also made massive strains at entrances, with a lot of supporters complaining although waiting several hours to get by way of security.

Previous NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France, who was changed next his August 2018 arrest on DUI costs, was on Air Power A person with the president and to start with girl. They traveled from West Palm Seashore.

Between all those who fulfilled them at the airport: existing NASCAR chairman Jim France and fellow top executives Lesa France Kennedy and Ben Kennedy.

