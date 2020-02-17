[rains-postpones-daytona-five-hundred,-dampening-function,-trump’s-visit]

Brad Keselowski stands less than an umbrella on pit highway as rain forces a pink flag for the duration of the NASCAR Daytona 500 vehicle race at Daytona Worldwide Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Seashore, Fla. (AP Photograph/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DAYTONA Seashore, Fla. (AP) — The Daytona 500 has been postponed by rain for the initially time considering that 2012, dampening NASCAR’s time opener that started out with a ballyhooed go to from President Donald Trump.

The race was postponed after two prolonged delays totaling far more than three hours. The race will now start at four p.m. Monday and be broadcast dwell on Fox.

It’s the next time in 62 many years that “The Great American Race” will complete on a Monday.

The to start with hold off of the day arrived moments following the presidential motorcade finished a ceremonial parade lap all-around the two one/2-mile monitor. Trump’s armored limousine nicknamed “The Beast” exited Daytona International Speedway, and the sky opened for a short shower that pressured drivers back again to pit highway.

The start already experienced been pushed back again 13 minutes to accommodate Trump’s excursion. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ultimately led the field to the environmentally friendly flag and was out front for the 1st 20 laps before heavier rain soaked a racing floor that takes hours to dry.

NASCAR termed drivers again to their autos all over 6: 40 p.m. EST, hoping to get much more laps in right before extra showers hit once more. Some motorists showed, but the heaviest rain of the working day pressured a postponement.

It no doubt choked some of the exhilaration out of an party that had been a raucous celebration for several hours, some of it prompted by Trump’s remarkable entrance. Thousands cheered as Air Force A person done a flyover and landed at Daytona International Airport a couple hundred yards behind the track. Trump’s motorcade arrived a couple of minutes afterwards, eliciting an additional loud ovation. Equally entrances were being broadcast on giant video boards around the superspeedway.

At the very least a dozen motorists were escorted from the pre-race meeting to a private introduction with Trump.

“I got to meet the president! How amazing is that?” driver Aric Almirola reported.

Trump served as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500 and gave the command for motorists to start their engines. Trump, with to start with girl Melania Trump by his aspect, resolved the group and referred to as the opener “a famous exhibit of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, pace and power that we’ve been listening to about for so quite a few decades.”

“For 500 heart-pounding miles, these intense competitors will chase the checkered flag, fight for the Harley J. Earl trophy and make their engage in for pure American glory,” Trump claimed. “That’s what it is: pure, American glory.”

Trump and his spouse then received in the limousine and turned a lap. They avoided the high-banked turns at Daytona and stayed on the apron by the corners.

The president’s take a look at was broadly welcomed by NASCAR admirers. Trump 2020 flags flooded the infield, and some lovers wore them as capes in the garage space.

His existence also designed massive traces at entrances, with a lot of followers complaining although waiting hrs to get via security.

Previous NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France, who was changed following his August 2018 arrest on DUI charges, was on Air Drive Just one with the president and initially lady. They traveled from West Palm Beach.

Amongst those people who fulfilled them at the airport: current NASCAR chairman Jim France and fellow best executives Lesa France Kennedy and Ben Kennedy.