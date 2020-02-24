[rais-yatim-says-ph’s-obsession-with-transition-of-electricity-its-individual-downfall]

Tan Sri Rais Yatim tweeted late last night that there was a need to have for a govt that champions Malays initial. — Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) supreme council member Tan Sri Rais Yatim tweeted late previous night that there was a have to have for a authorities that champions Malays 1st.

He was referring to a probable new coalition that would substitute Pakatan Harapan (PH) and variety a new govt.

“Give space to Tun Mahathir in playing a function in combining the new MelayuBumi politics,” he wrote.

Rais also accused factors of PH of remaining much too engrossed in issues pertaining to the transition of ability between Mahathir and intended successor Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The developments in just PH is only occupied with the problem of PM-8.

“The worth of the Malays is over and above that, as the race of the the greater part,” he wrote in his article.

Perjuangn berdasarkn majoriti MelayuBumi kini satu kemestian setelah melihat gelagat dlm Kerajaan PH yg tidak menentu.Beri ruang kpd Tun M mempelopori cantuman politik MelayuBumi baru Kemajmukan dlm PH hanya sibuk dgn isu PmKe8 Kepentingan Melayu lebih dri itu sbg kaum majoriti. — RAISYATIM (@DrRaisYatim) February 23, 2020

This will come as political uncertainty gripped the nation pursuing a spate of unforeseen and crisis meetings by several political functions on Sunday, all said to be part of a plan to kind a new coalition federal government, proficiently ending the existence of PH.

Different conferences by PPBM, Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak Parti Warisan Sabah and the PKR faction aligned to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali took location yesterday, with the working day concluding at the Sheraton Resort in Petaling Jaya wherever most of the leaders from the many functions attended a personal evening meal.

Leaders from these parties ended up also granted an viewers with the Yang DiPertuan Agong yesterday, presumably to seek his consent around the formation of a new authorities coalition.

Regardless of all the rumours, no politician has come out to deny the possible rehash of the government’s coalition.

It was recommended that the new coalition experienced come just after a heated PH presidential council meeting on Friday, in which Dr Mahathir’s PPBM threatened to quit the coalition if coalition colleagues continued to force for the changeover of electric power to Anwar quicker rather than afterwards.