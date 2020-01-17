Raising the minimum wage can reduce suicide rates, the study shows

On July 24, 2009, the federal minimum wage in the United States rose to $ 7.25 an hour. Now, over a decade later, the bet remains the same. And while many states have opted for a slightly higher minimum rate, they do not cover the average price increase of 19.78% since 2009.

Despite the phrase “money cannot buy happiness” that dominates modern society, it has been shown that money problems and mental health are complex – perhaps even more than researchers originally thought. In a report published by the Journal of Epidemiology & Social Health, raising the minimum wage by $ 1 in each state could potentially save thousands of lives.

the findings

To determine if the increase in the minimum wage was associated with suicide rates, researchers compared both numbers from 1990 to 2015, by organizing them by state.

When they ran the numbers through an equation, they found that for every $ 1 minimum wage increase, suicide rates dropped from 3.5% to 6%. When dealing with unemployment, the effects seem to be even more pronounced.

The study looked specifically at people aged 18-64 with exercise or less. The reason you chose to study low-educated people is because they are more likely to have fewer jobs.

According to John Kaufman, lead author of the study, this group is also at higher risk for mental health problems and suicide. In addition, the researchers found that if the minimum wage were $ 2 higher during the 2009 recession, 26,000 lives would have been saved.

“This is one way you can seem to improve the well-being of people who work in lower-paying jobs and their dependents,” Kaufman told NPR.

Determination of voltage

Although there are more studies that also show that raising the minimum wage reduces suicide rates because it is studied at the state level rather than individually, little is known about why this is happening. More than 47,000 Americans died by suicide in 2019, and as the number continues to rise, it is becoming increasingly difficult to study reasoning.

“At the individual level, there is never a single cause of suicide. There are always many risk factors,” says Christine Moutier, MD, chief medical officer of the American Institute for Suicide Prevention. “This confluence of multiple risk factors makes it one more difficult business to explain population growth. “

Some argue that without knowing the cause of the decline, there is insufficient evidence to justify raising the minimum wage.

Aparna Mathur, an economist at the conservative American Institute of Business, says it makes sense in its face value, but wonders: “Do we know that when people have a high minimum wage, they tend to go to the doctor more? Are they seeking more help for depression? ”

It also warns that wage increases could force employers to hire new staff or cause others to lose their jobs. “They may not commit suicide, but they could be worse (financially).”

In a statement from the authors of the study, they said that “our findings are consistent with the perception that policies aimed at improving the livelihoods of less educated people … can reduce the risk of suicide in this group.”

The study caught the eye of politicians who defended higher minimum wages, including Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders who wrote on Twitter,

“We will put an end to the 40-year-old attack on the working class and the suffering it has caused to our people.”

Last July, Democrats in the House were pushing for a bill that would raise the federal minimum wage to $ 15 by 2025. Although this was a historic vote, considering it was the longest time the country had gone without a minimum wage increase the rate was established in 1938, many say it is not enough.

“Fifteen started 10 years ago, so what is inflation-related today?” spokesman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

From 2009 to 2019, the US dollar is averaging 1.65%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Today’s inflation rate (2019 to 2020) is still high at 2.29%.

To put it in perspective, $ 100 in 2009 is about $ 120 today. If you live in more expensive cities like San Francisco or Denver, that number rises to about $ 133.

To put it simply, when the value of the dollar decreases over time, it pays less.

Despite unclear answers as to why raising the minimum wage causes lower suicide rates, Kaufman plans to continue investigating the effects of wage increases on depression. And although raising the minimum wage to $ 15 by 2025 may not fully reflect inflation, the Congressional Budget Office estimates it will pull 1.3 million Americans out of poverty.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Office at 1-800-273-8255.

For additional resources, visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.