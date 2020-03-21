Raja Permaisuri Agong treats Covid-19 professional medical groups with her cooking | Malaysia

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah substantial-fives a female all through a pay a visit to to Taman Sinar Harapan Ziyad Zolkefli in Cheras September 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The caring touch of the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has constantly seize the hearts of the persons and in this bleak Covid-19 outbreak she once more delivers cheers to the healthcare teams combating the ailment at the frontline.

The cooking fanatic Queen now rolled off her royal sleeves to individually get ready “nasi berlauk” for the staff doing the job at Sungai Buloh Clinic and the Disaster Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) at the Well being Ministry in Putrajaya.

“Today I cooked for the medical practitioners, nurses and staff members at Sg Buloh Medical center…may possibly Allah bless and secure them, functioning difficult for our state Malaysia…” the Raja Permaisuri Agong stated in her Instagram putting up.

In the publishing, she mentioned the take care of comprising white rice, curry chicken, fried veggies and omelette have been packed and dispersed to the employees of Sungai Buloh Medical center.

The staff of CPRC will get to enjoy her “cheminahsayang fried rice” with sambal tumis bilis as very well as muffin to go alongside.

“Cheminahsayang fried rice and sambal tumis bilis ….. for officers, doctors and nurses on duty at CPRC,” mentioned the Permaisuri Agong.

All around netizens have been touched by the care revealed by Tunku Azizah to medical staff who are been battling Covid-19 and conserving Malaysians from the illness.

Amongst the remarks captured:

bayahness: Ampun Tuanku.. As 1 of the wellness workers at clinic in Sg Buloh, I am very touched by Tuanku’s problem for us. Hail the Queen… May perhaps Allah bless all. You are my idol . Ampun Tuanku

wan_fary: The staff in sg buloh should be really content.Upcoming HTAA tuanku.

ismazatulhusna: Thank you to all Malaysian frontliners the_tales_of_familia: proud to have a queen like tuanku

Not to be remaining out, employees of Sungai Buloh Healthcare facility thanked the Permaisuri Agong for her contribution to them.

The Queen responded in her Instagram as follows:

“Its the least I could do . for the govt servants who sacrifice their lives…I salute them,”. — Bernama