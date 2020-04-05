Rajasthan doctor tweets photograph of IAS officer putting on entire PPE, health care workers in just masks

The graphic tweeted by Dr Pankaj Meena Khoker | @dr_pankajmeena | Twitter

New Delhi: At a time when health professionals throughout the state are going through shortages of protective equipment needed when managing people infected with Covid-19, a Rajasthan-based mostly medical professional has highlighted how a district collector was observed sporting complete personalized protecting machines (PPE), when health-related staff members standing future to him experienced none.

A photograph tweeted by the doctor, Pankaj Meena Khoker, has long gone viral. The photograph was accompanied by a limited concept: “When an IAS officer wears a total PPE package and doctors wear standard dresses and mask……I really don’t feel Modi’s promise is performing below.”

When an IAS officer wears a entire PPE kit and doctors have on standard garments and mask……I do not believe Modi’s promise is performing below #uglyindianbureaucracy@PMOIndia @narendramodi @drharshvardhan @DrHarjitBhatti @drpankajsolanki @UnitedRda @FordaIndia @RajCMO @CMODelhi pic.twitter.com/UqojffI5oF

— Pankaj Meena Khoker (@dr_pankajmeena) April 3, 2020

The photo seems to be from Indore in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, as prepared on the wall at the rear of the IAS officer in the picture.

The tweet comes at a time when in excess of 50 health care professionals — such as medical professionals, nurses, and other paramedical staff members — in India have tested optimistic for Covid-19.

In a nationwide study performed by the central federal government in late March, IAS officers from across districts as well experienced highlighted the scarcity of professional medical and protecting devices desired to struggle the lethal pandemic.

Really should IAS officers’ security be prioritised about doctors’?

The doctor’s tweet has created a discussion on no matter whether IAS officers can be categorised as an ‘essential service’ and need the protective gear, or ought to the safety of doctors be prioritised.

only since the picture you shared is from Indore,MP. I agree we really should be the initial kinds but make sure you will not undermine many others who are part of vital expert services. https://t.co/XebKSKWqgj

— That_Medic (@drMedicOnCall) April 4, 2020

That is the said predicament in our place, here’s administration and politicians will get upper hand,and that resulted in the present problem in throughout the condition. Our present weak overall health care system is due to this sort of variety of people’s.

— Dr.JEEVEN SINGH (@drjeeveniihmr11) April 3, 2020

In accordance to some reports, there has been a feeling of alarm among the Indian health care industry experts, with physicians preserving that there is a shortage of PPE in India.

Earlier in March, the Entire world Wellness Firm warned that “severe and mounting disruption to the worldwide supply of own protecting gear (PPE) — caused by rising need, stress buying, hoarding and misuse — is putting life at hazard from the new coronavirus and other infectious diseases”.

“Healthcare staff rely on personal protective tools to safeguard on their own and their sufferers from being infected and infecting some others,” WHO experienced explained.

“But shortages are leaving health professionals, nurses and other frontline workers dangerously ill-outfitted to treatment for Covid-19 patients, owing to restricted access to supplies this sort of as gloves, health-related masks, respirators, goggles, confront shields, robes, and aprons,” it added.

