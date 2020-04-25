Fan wars on the south side are nothing new, every day we hear superstars fans who engage in hot bunter online. But now it seems to have gone too far. There have been shocking news about the murder of Thalapati Vijay fan by a Rajinikanth fan.

Thalapati Vijay fan M Yuvraj and his friend Dinesh Babu Rajinikanth fans had a heated debate over which of the two superstars has contributed the most to the coronavirus relief fund.

Rajinikanth fan kills Thapati Vijay fan over coronavirus relief fund

According to Indiaglitz.com, M Yuvraj and Dinesh Babu were both under the influence of alcohol, after which the discussion took an ugly turn. The discussion, which started as an informal conversation, turned violent when Dinesh Babu pushed M Yuvraj in the head with a hard object and lost his life.

Police have arrested Dinesh Babu and a detailed investigation is underway.

For those who have not changed, Thalapathi Vijay earlier this week contributed Rs 1.30 crore to the Coronavirus Relief Fund. The professor has donated Rs 22.5 million to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, Rs 500,000 to the Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund, Rs 1 million to the CM Relief Fund of Kerala, Rs 22.5 million to the South Indian Film Employees Federation (FEFSI) and Rs 1 million each to Karnataka and Pondicherry. , Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has donated Rs 1 lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and is helping members of the Nadigar Sangam Union by donating groceries.

