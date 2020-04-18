Rajnath Singh chairs Covid-19 meeting, Smriti Iran, other ministers present – News from India

On Saturday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of senior Union ministers to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and how the best ministries can help people in the current situation.

A nationwide shutdown is underway until May 3 to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.

All senior ministers were seen wearing masks. Among those present were Deaths of Iran, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar, Ram Vilas Paswan, among others.

“Interacting with the Government on the COVID-19 situation. We talked about ways to alleviate people’s difficulties and the role that ministries can play in helping people, “the minister tweeted.

Singh said the guidelines for enabling restricted activities after April 20 and the measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday were also respected.

Yesterday, the RBI cut its reverse interest rate by 25 basis points – from 4% to 3.75% – encouraging banks to “allocate surplus funds” and lend, which in turn will result in money in the hands of the borrower.

According to Union Government guidelines, from April 20, key parts of the economy, including agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, e-commerce and factories located outside urban borders, will continue to operate in non-contagious areas – what the health ministry calls green zones.

Evidence available to scientists shows that there were no mutations in three known strains of coronavirus causing Covid-19 outbreak in India, government officials said on Friday, even as they claimed steps taken by authorities helped the country slow down its double infection rate to 6 , 2 days from three days before the announcement of the national closing last month.

According to the ministry, there were 13,387 Covid-19 cases in India by April 17, with 1,749 recoveries and 452 deaths.

Also Friday, a group of ministers, led by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, discussed how implementation of cover-up measures could be improved, especially in areas reporting more Covid-19 cases. The group also discussed how areas such as diagnostics, vaccine development, medicines and hospital facilities can be strengthened for the prevention and management of Covid-19.

. [ToTranslate tags] Rajnath Singh [t] Coronavirus [t] Covid 19