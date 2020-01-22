RAKBANK, Mastercard Team on advertising cards

divide

National bank RAKBANK, based in the Emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, has partnered with Mastercard to introduce payment solutions for businesses, Zawya reported on Wednesday (January 22).

The solution inventory includes business travel and entertainment cards as well as a virtual B2B card that enables companies to manage their accounts payable with more control.

“The landscape and requirements for commercial payments have changed and expanded dramatically in the United Arab Emirates in recent years,” said Frederic de Melker, Managing Director Personal Banking at RAKBANK. “The use of electronic and digital platforms opens up new opportunities for the potential use of cards for expenses that have traditionally been spent in cash and checks.

“We therefore see an opportunity to launch a suite of robust and specialized corporate payment solutions that enable companies to seamlessly manage their employee expenses and simplify the order process to enable business-related payments with improved controls and transparency.”

The RAKBANK Corporate Purchase Mastercard Card offers a “secure and easy way to make high-quality B2B, B2G and cross-border payments at company level”. It also enables efficient monitoring of travel and entertainment costs through the SmartData cost monitoring and management tool.

“This is a valuable addition to RAKBANK’s diverse offering,” said Rahul Oberoi, Managing Director of RAKBANK’s Wholesale Banking. “As a bank, we strive to continuously introduce new products and solutions that not only support our customers financially but also directly in order to efficiently manage their business goals and to use unique offers and solutions. With this launch, RAKBANK offers a complete suite of innovative corporate payment solutions that reduce the paperwork, time, and operational efficiency of our corporate customers. “

Girish Nanda, General Manager of UAE & Oman at Mastercard, said: “Digital payments offer companies the transparency and convenience of knowing how and where their money is spent. This in turn offers decision-makers timely and relevant insights to increase the efficiency of their cash flow management. “

The expansion of traditionally consumer-oriented FinTechs to B2B payment tools shows, for example, how great the chance is for service providers to get a grip on frictional losses.

