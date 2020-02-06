In the first few hours of Wednesday when the national team is under contract, Missouri soccer coach Eliah Drinkwitz got the best news for the whole week:

Three-star corner kick Ennis Rakestraw comes to Columbia.

Rakestraw grabbed a Texas and an Alabama hat during his announcement at Duncanville High School, but the Dallas defensive threw them aside and put on a Missouri hat and shouted “Mizzou!” pledge his allegiance to the Tigers.

This is how Drinkwitz responded to the messages recorded on Mizzou Football’s Twitter account (@MizzouFootball):

“Coach, I’m coming home” – @EnnisRakestraw #MIZ x # NewZou20 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/LPfNvWtmOh

– Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 5, 2020

Rakestraw was a radar recruit who didn’t have any Power Five offers before an important season. He didn’t allow a touchdown, led Duncanville to the 2019 Texas Class 6A Championship game and was named Dallas Morning News Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite modest national placements, Rakestraw was one of the country’s most sought-after defensive candidates as the day of signing approached. Alabama’s Nick Saban made a late foray with an in-home visit on January 20, and the home state of Texas launched a press before the day’s signing.

Before his announcement, Rakestraw Alabama had called his “dream school” and Texas his “home school”. However, he said Missouri was the “program that was here before everyone was here”.