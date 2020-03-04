[Rakitic satisfied Atletico Madrid to discuss go – report]

Photograph by DeFodi Photographs via Getty Photographs

The Croatian is preferred by the Rojiblancos

Ivan Rakitic has achieved with Atletico Madrid to talk about a achievable summer season go away from Barcelona, according to Marca.

The assembly took spot just after Atletico’s Champions League gain over Liverpool, with Diego Simeone’s facet acquiring created the midfielder their top summertime goal.

Rakitic looks open up to a go to Madrid, the report claims he’s presently looked at home in the Spanish capital, and wants to keep in La Liga.

Having said that, there is also a chance he could see out his agreement at Barcelona and walk away for cost-free in the summer time of 2021.

Any offer is dependent on Atletico featuring Rakitic the very same deal and salary they reviewed during their assembly in February.

The Rojiblancos will also have to negotiate a price tag with Barcelona, but the club are not likely to stand in his way if a good present does arrive.