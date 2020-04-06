In the midst of closure due to the coronavirus crisis, actress Rakul Preet Singh is supporting more than 3 families living in slums near her home in Gurugram. She says it’s a “small effort” to express gratitude.

The actress is sending home cooked packets to her parents, Kulwinder Singh and Rajendra.

Rakul Preet Singh provides food to five families living in the pond

“My father planted this whole thing where people are completely out of their basics. We are providing food for all those people twice a day and have decided to do so until there is a lock,” said Rakul.

“If the lockdown is pushed further, I will continue to do so. For now, I have committed to the month of April and we will depend on the situation. Food will be cooked in one of my societies and sent to those people,” he added.

The actress said that everyone should do their bit, especially at this time.

“It is very important for us to understand that we are privileged. We have the ability to stack a home, help, food, in an emergency but when you give to society. For me, nothing can make me happier than the smile on these people’s faces when they eat food. And that will make me very happy, “she said:” So that is my way of expressing gratitude for everything I have and it is a small effort. Anyone can make a difference, because I believe in giving back to society. “

