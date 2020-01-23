Rakuten extends free mobile trial before launch of full service

The mobile company of e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc. announced on Thursday that it would expand its free mobile phone test service, which is currently limited to 5,000 users in major cities, before launching a comprehensive mobile service in April.

Rakuten Mobile Inc. announced that it will provide the free service to an additional 20,000 people in Tokyo’s 23 neighborhoods, Kobe, Nagoya and Osaka who will accept user requests from Thursday through February 3.

The operator originally planned to roll out its full cellular service nationwide last October, but postponed launch due to a delay in installing network base stations across the country.

It offers an extended free service for restricted users to open the new network.

Rakuten first entered the mobile communications sector in October 2014 as a virtual mobile operator, using the networks of other mobile operators.

The launch of the comprehensive service is expected to intensify competition in the country’s saturated market, which is dominated by three major telecommunications providers – NTT Docomo Inc., KDDI Corp. and SoftBank Corp.

On Thursday, in preparation for launch, a new branch in Tokyo will begin selling the company’s own smartphone phone – the Rakuten Mini – and accepting customer orders, Rakuten said.

