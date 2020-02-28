rakuten’s-plan-to-force-shipping-and-delivery-costs-on-suppliers-draws-ire-of-japan’s-ftc

The Fair Trade Fee claimed Friday it has asked a court docket to halt Rakuten Inc.’s approach to make stores on its on the web market shoulder the charge of free of charge shipping and delivery amid complaints about the coverage.

The antitrust watchdog submitted the ask for to the Tokyo District Courtroom immediately after opening an investigation final thirty day period into no matter if the e-commerce giant was breaking the antimonopoly legislation by abusing its dominant placement above lesser on the internet merchants that count on its system.

The watchdog, which past submitted these kinds of a request in 2004, has been stepping up scrutiny of Rakuten and other tech giants, including Google LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc., collectively dubbed GAFA, to establish whether they are abusing their market place positions.

A group of all-around 450 merchants has submitted a petition to the FTC saying Rakuten is applying its dominant situation to drive them to address cost-free delivery for all orders exceeding ¥3,980 ($36) starting off from March 18.

Rakuten President Hiroshi Mikitani said at a information convention earlier this thirty day period that his organization would go forward with the strategy no matter of the FTC investigation.

He insisted the new coverage is crucial for Rakuten and merchants on its online market to survive intensifying level of competition with rivals these as Amazon.com.