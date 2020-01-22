Ralph Lauren men’s polos are as low as $ 30 by February 5

Short sleeve polos, long sleeve polos, button-ups and more are available for sale at Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren

The Ralph Lauren polo player has always been a mark of distinction (damn it, he’s one of the top three in the final polo logo rankings). From now until February 5th, it’s also a slam-bang deal as the brand offers an additional 40% off their already reduced sales area.

When old Ralph offers such a good deal (especially with polo shirts and plaid shirts), sizes have to go fast, and that’s exactly what happens. But don’t worry, if you want to wear casual shirts, all you have to do is go on sale and look for your size or buy our favorite picks listed below, all available in a variety of fits.

A note: you do not need a code to access this sale. Simply add the garments to your shopping cart to see the final price and make sure the “Extra 40% Discount” label is there.

Soft cotton polo shirt

Classic fit polo made of soft cotton

Classic checked shirt

Feather-light mesh Henley

Classic fit performance shirt

Do you already have too many shirts in your closet? They also have trousers, shoes and accessories on offer.

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.