[ram-rankings-maintains-stable-outlook-on-malaysian-ability-sector]

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― RAM Rating Expert services Bhd (RAM Scores) has preserved its secure outlook on the Malaysian power sector amid the impending liberalisation of the sector in Peninsular Malaysia.

In a statement, the credit rating score agency explained Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and Sarawak Power Bhd are equally rated AAA/Steady, and keep on to exhibit healthier operational and economic profiles.

It reported Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (not rated) also features a strong economical posture, underscored by the government’s sound help.

“The sector’s continue to-supportive regulatory landscape will help uphold the credit score toughness of the vertically integrated utility companies and independent ability producers (IPPs) within just their jurisdictions,” it claimed in a assertion in conjunction with its most current publication titled Malaysian Electric power Sector: Lengthy highway to liberalisation.

RAM Scores sees the Malaysian electric power market as one of the most energetic sectors tapping the domestic bond marketplace with a five-yr annual issuance of about RM8.4 billion for 2015–2019.

The sector’s fantastic electricity bonds and sukuk summed up to some RM65 billion as at stop-January 2020, equivalent to about 9 per cent of Malaysia’s complete excellent company bonds.

“Mirroring the government’s agenda, the electric power sukuk current market was driven by renewable strength (RE) assignments in 2019. Although the facility dimensions are a great deal smaller sized than people of conventional power assignments, the RE section has been driving Malaysia’s Sustainable and Accountable Financial investment (SRI) sukuk market,” it stated.

RAM Rankings has rated a lot of popular firsts in the SRI sukuk market alongside with ground breaking funding buildings that have associated the pooling of multiple vegetation that help smaller IPPs to successfully faucet the market place.

“As the award of RE tasks turns into additional competitive, we hope funding buildings to evolve to assistance bridge the funding needs of RE producers.

“That mentioned, the crucial factors of sound venture economics backed by robust counterparties and strong cashflow matching are continue to important to our credit rating analysis,” reported its Infrastructure and Utilities Scores co-head Chong Van Nee.

Key highlights of RAM’s hottest publication include the electric power industry masterplan encourages marketplace effectiveness, reforms credit rating neutral to TNB and current IPPs ― new threats for long run tasks, target of 20 for each cent RE combine to complement fossil gas-driven era, Malaysian sukuk industry still the major funding source and modern funding constructions facilitate entry to sukuk industry.

For even more insights, the publication is obtainable for obtain at www.ram.com.my. ― Bernama