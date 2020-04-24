Ramadan 2020: Dehradun Qazi urges Muslims to offer Ramzan prayers inside homes in the midst of deadlock – more lifestyles

Mohammed Ahmed Qasmi, Dehradun Qazi Maulana, on Thursday appealed to the Muslim community in the city to offer his prayers in his houses during the holy month of Ramzan.

“We are not making any preparations as the disease has spread across the country. We will do everything we have this year. No more than five people will remain in the mosque because of Ramzan’s spreads. Everyone else will be praying at home,” Qasmi said here for ANI.

He said the loudspeaker volume would remain low so that only people in the mosque area could hear azan (call to prayer) to their homes.

“I urge people to be vigilant, practice social distancing and maintain hygiene. Coronavirus is a deadly disease. We need to work together to fight the virus in order to free our country from COVID-19, “he said.

“No one should move out of their area or go to other places to gather for prayers. Everyone should only offer prayers in their homes and celebrate them accordingly,” he added.

Uttarakhand General Manager (Law & Order) Ashok Kumar said that no prayers in the group or community would be allowed during Ramzan.

“We have asked people to remain calm and maintain peace during this closing period. If anyone is found to be breaking the lock or disturbing the peace, they will be taken strict action under the law, ”Kumar said.

A senior police official said all necessary requirements would be met and that basic supplies would be delivered to homes in red zone areas.

