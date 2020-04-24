Ramadan 2020 India Measuring Lunar LIVE Updates: The Moon Observation Committee in Hyderabad to determine the start of fasting. 50,000 Ramadan basic kits ready for shipment in Srinagar – Arts and Culture

In most parts of the world, the holiest month for Muslims around the world, Ramadan, has begun, with a visible crescent, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the states of Kerala and Karnataka in India. Today is the first day of fasting in these countries and countries.

In India, the Markas Ruet-e-Hilal (Central Committee for Moon Observation) committee, headed by Majlis Ulama-e-Deccan, will hold a meeting today to look at the young moon so that it can decide on the first day of Ramadan. Hazrat Maulana Syed Mohammed Qubool Pasha Quadri Al-Shuttari, President of Majlis Ulama-e-Deccan, will oversee the meeting to be held at Khanqah-e-Kaamil, Dabeerpura in Hyderabad on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 6pm.

If members of the general public spot the month, they are urged to get informed by telephone numbers 24521099, 24513246, 24576832, 9000008138 and 9866112393, 9391964951, 9885151354, so that if the month is visible it can certainly be announced for the start of fasting in India.

For the first time, Ramadan begins around the world amid global setbacks and bans on mass gatherings, prayers, Taraweeh prayers and iftar communities at the expense of a coronavirus pandemic that has extinguished much of the world. Although some countries mitigate suspensions, most still follow strict policies.

In India, the Sheikh imams of Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi have urged Muslims to offer a prayer at home during the holy month of Ramzan and follow locking guidelines to prevent the spread of coronaviruses. Syed Ahmed Buhari, the Shahi imam of Jam Masjid, in a video message asked people not to go outside unnecessarily and stay indoors during Ramzan for prayer.

“Two days later, auspicious Ramzan departs. Namaz and Tarabi (ritual prayer) should be offered at home. Care should be taken that no more than three to four people read Tarabi because a large number can be detrimental to families and society in view of the pandemic,” is Buhari.

The holy month of Ramzan marked by the post of followers of Islam is expected to start from Saturday according to the lunar calendar.

Sheikh Imam from Fatehpuri, Mufti Mufti Mukarram Ahmed said that those who are under quarantine and cannot quickly notice ‘Rose’ can make up for it through ‘Qaz’.

Such persons can quickly observe later, he said.

Ahmed urged the authorities to make the necessary arrangements for people in Muslim-dominated areas to buy food in the evening and early morning to break fasting during Ramzan.

“The jail was introduced because of coronaviruses and people are confined to their homes. But during Ramzan, authorities should allow shops and vendors in Muslim areas to allow those watching Rosa to buy food for iftar and sehri,” he said.

Delhi mosques have been closed due to statewide confinement restricted to the spread of coronaviruses.

The Delhi Waqf Board, which operates over 200 mosques in the city, has already issued a tip to the Imam regarding Ramzan.

He asked the imam to disseminate official coronavirus retention guidelines through speakers.

5:20 PM IST

This Ramadan is nowhere the same in the world: Shahid Choudhary, District Judge, Srinagar

District Judge Srinagar added, “But we are trying to make it less difficult in #Srinagar. 50 000 Ramadan food sets / essentials ready for shipment.”

This Ramadan is not the same anywhere in the world, but at #Srinagar we try to make it as difficult as possible. 50,000 ready-to-ship ready-to-ship food kits: Shahid Choudhary, District Judge, Srinagar #JammuandKashmir pic.twitter.com/SaW6ZhFp6X

– ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

5:10 PM IST

Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Delhi Police PRO appeals to people to offer prayers at home during Ramadan

MS Randhawa, Delhi Police are urging people to offer prayers at home during Ramadan, saying “Azaan should be offered as directed by the National Green Tribunal.” Read the full story here.

I want people on #Ramzan and urging people to offer prayers and have a ‘sehri’ (pre-dawn meal) at home during the holy month. Azaan should be offered as directed by the National Green Tribunal. Do not leave your home while locked: MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO pic.twitter.com/yheUEXlQ3F

– ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

5:00 PM IST

Ramadan 2020 Month of Watching LIVE Updates: Nora Fatehi wishes everyone a blessed Ramadan

4:40 PM IST

Ramadan 2020. Moon measurement LIVE Updates: Shahi Imam of Delhi Jama Masjid urges people to offer prayer at home during Ramadan

As the holy month of Ramzan is likely to start on April 25, religious leaders of the Muslim community have urged people to offer prayers at home and avoid any social gatherings amid the country’s coronavirus outbreak. Read it here.

4:00 PM IST

Ramadan 2020. Month of Watching LIVE Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Religious Leaders Urge People to Pray in Ramadan Home

In the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, the holy month of Ramzan will be different in Kashmir as there will be no major assemblies or religious gatherings. Read it here.

3:38 PM IST

3:36 PM IST

3:30 PM IST

