Ramadan 2020: Middle East fights to keep Dark Ramzan as coronavirus threat – more lifestyle

From canceled iftar holidays to suspended prayers in mosques, Muslims across the Middle East have been complaining about the gloomy month of Ramadan fasting as a threat to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramzan is a period for both self-reflection and companionship. Believers fast from dawn to dusk gather around a family or community meal each evening of Islam’s holiest month, beginning later this week and ending with the festivities of Eid al-Fitr.

But this year, a rapidly expanding new coronavirus threatens to moisten Ramzan like never before, with millions imprisoned across the Middle East – from Saudi Arabia and Lebanon to the battle zones of Libya, Iraq and Yemen.

More pious to many devout Muslims is that common worship – including tarawee night prayers – is banned in mosques across the region, and many are closed in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Religious authorities in several countries, including Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Abdulaziz al-Sheik, have ruled that prayers are performed at home during Ramzan and Eid.

“Our heart is crying,” said Ali Mulla, a muezzin at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

“We are used to seeing a holy mosque full of people day, night, all the time … I feel pain deep inside.” In recent weeks, a stunning void has encompassed the holy Kaaba – a large black cube structure tucked into a gold embroidered fabric in the Great Mosque that Muslims around the world pray to.

The white tile area around Kaaba is usually crowded with tens of thousands of pilgrims.

Ramzan is considered a suitable period to perform a year-long pilgrimage to the dies, which was suspended by the Saudi authorities last month.

It is likely that the larger Hajj pilgrimage, scheduled for late July, will also be canceled for the first time in modern history after Saudi Arabia called on Muslims to temporarily delay preparations.

The Mufti of Mufti in Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories, Muhammad Hussein, announced similar prayer restrictions during Ramzan, and also advised against public crescent vision, used to evaluate the beginning of the holy month.

The restrictions are in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, which urged states to “stop large numbers of people in places associated with Ramzan activities, such as entertainment venues, markets and shops.”

Restrictions have hit companies hard, including dealers dealing with the typical rush of Ramzan’s customers.

This year, many Muslims changed their budget for shopping in Ramzan to pile on COVID-19 masks, gloves and other protective equipment.

“I saved the amount I spent on shopping in Ramzan but spent it instead on buying things needed for quarantine and virus protection,” said 51-year-old Younes, who works in a clothing store in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

“This year, there are no feasts, no visits … I feel like the virus is besieging us wherever we go.” Last week, afflicted Iranians allowed the reopening of Tehran’s closed businesses, though they are one of the hardest hit countries in the Middle East, as many citizens face a bitter choice between contagion risk and economic hardship.

Official statistics show that the disease has killed more than 5,000 people and infected more than 80,000 in Iran, but actual numbers are thought to be higher.

Supreme Ayatollah leader Ali Khamenei appealed to Iranians to pray at home during Ramzan, pleading with them that “in our loneliness, they do not neglect worship, calling and humility.”

Although there is some casualness in Cairo, the narrow alleys of the Egyptian capital and downtown markets are still covered with traditional Ramzan decorations and brightly colored lanterns known as fawanees.

These decorations also adorn restaurants and cafes, but all are closed due to the outbreak, giving the city a more subdued feel as the holy month approaches.

Hardliners across the region have rejected some online suggestions by Muslims that they should be excluded from fasting because of a pandemic this year, insisting that while social distancing is necessary, the virus does not prevent them from obeying Ramzan’s rules from home.

“No post-test and risk of COVID-19 tests have been performed,” the WHO states in its list of recommendations.

“Healthy people should be able to fast during this Ramzan as in previous years, while patients with COVID-19 may consider religious licenses regarding fasting in consultation with their doctors, as they would with any other illness.” For many trapped in their homes in war-ravaged countries, such as Libya, Ramzan is still a time for prayer, self-reflection and charity.

“For me, Ramzan came earlier this year. During these curfew hours, that means less work hours, much like Ramzan,” said Karima Munir, a 54-year-old banker and mother of two in Libya.

“Ramzan is always involved in charitable activities, and many needs are needed this year, especially with war displacement.”

