Ramaphosa rejects the plan to cut South African Airways’ domestic flights

Johannesburg, October 6 / PRNewswire / – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said today that his government does not agree to plans to cut some of South African Airways (SAA) fighting intra-African routes by the end of the month.

The state-owned SAA took out bankruptcy protection in December and is struggling to survive.

Specialists nominated for rescue efforts announced yesterday that SAA will discontinue flights to Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth from February 29 to save cash and make the airline more attractive to potential equity partners.

According to the specialists, SAA flights to Cape Town will continue at a reduced rate.

“We do not agree on what the rescue workers can think of that domestic flights should be canceled. We want to find out what the basic principle is, ”said Ramaphosa in comments that were broadcast on the state television broadcaster SABC.

“We want to talk to them (the rescue team for companies) because SAA is not only a great symbol for the country, but also an economic engine.”

Under South African company law, the rescue team has the right to make decisions that are considered necessary to turn a company in need. In theory, it can ignore Ramaphosa’s objections.

SAA is part of several South African state companies, including the energy company Eskom, which is in a financial crisis after almost a decade of mismanagement. SAA has had no profit since 2011 and has received more than Rand 20 billion (RM 5.3 billion) in bailouts over the past three years. – Reuters