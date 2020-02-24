[ramasamy:-dr-m-not-the-mastermind]

P. Ramasamy is assured Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not the mastermind behind the country’s recent political landscape. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Penang Deputy Main Minister II Prof Dr P. Ramasamy is self-assured Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not the mastermind powering the country’s present-day political landscape.

He explained Dr Mahathir would not resign as key minister and chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) nowadays if that was his prepare.

“I really do not believe Tun (Dr Mahathir) masterminded it (the transfer). Why does he want to resign (if he is the mastermind). We have to wait around,” explained Ramasamy when met at PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s home in Bukit Segambut, here, now.

Yesterday, many vital leaders of several govt and opposition political parties attended a distinctive and shut conference at a hotel in Petaling Jaya, triggering a dilemma mark in excess of the function of the conference.

Earlier, lots of different meetings were held involving quite a few political get-togethers amid rumours of a feasible realignment in the country’s political landscape

The Key Minister’s Office in a assertion these days announced that Dr Mahathir experienced submitted his resignation as primary minister to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Bernama