Ramey’s 3-Hand Texas Rally to Iowa State 72-68

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Courtney Ramey’s 3 pointer game, 1:06 minutes ahead, gave Texas the lead, and Matt Coleman III scored a 72-68 win over Iowa State on Saturday with two late free throws.

Texas fought back eight points in the second half. Ramey led the charge and scored eight out of ten points in Texas to take the lead. A 3 from Ramey and a dunk from Jericho Sims brought Texas within 65-63 before Ramey took his 3 from the left wing.

“We had some tight games we couldn’t hold on to. Courtney had a phenomenal second half,” said Texas coach Shaka Smart.

Rasir Bolton (Iowa State) had the chance to regain the lead. He hit the rebound twice to miss two more setbacks before Kai Jones was fouled and made two free throws to extend Texas leadership.

“Saw the rim,” said Bolton.

After being prompted for an illegal screen 29 seconds before the game ended, Iowa State was able to stay away and consume another 12 seconds before the time before Coleman was fouled and made his free throws to take the lead on five to increase and seal victory.

Ramey, Coleman and Sims each scored 14 points for the Longhorns (14-7, 4-4 Big 12). Sims also had nine rebounds, none bigger than when he finally snatched the ball after Bolton’s last miss.

Texas only fired a free throw at 13:47 and then went down the course with 9 out of 11.

Tyrese Haliburton and Bolton each scored 14 for Iowa State (9-12, 2-6).

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones will be given a chance to win on the rare road. They led most of the game and extended the lead twice to eight points in the second half. The Cyclones still haven’t won an opponent’s home this season.

“We had a few stomach aches this year,” said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm.

Texas: The Longhorns hit the 500 mark again in the league game, but their road in the Big 12 will be significantly more difficult in the next 10 days with games in Kansas # 3 against Texas Tech and Baylor # 1.

“We talk about where we are every week. One of our goals is to play and move forward in the NCAA tournament, ”said Smart. “You have to take a couple of these games. We have a hell of a challenge ahead of us.

FRESH SURPRISE

Texas got a spark from newcomer Donovan Williams, who ended his season with 13 points in 11 minutes. He made a 3-hand playground in the second half when he trickled in a circle during the defense and then fired a long, unexpected shot that shot quickly. Williams was 3 out of 5 from a long distance.

“It’s a real thing at college level. Newbies, they have some kind of ignorance and bliss,” said Smart. “There are so many things they don’t know, but they can really work in their favor.”

NEXT

Iowa State will play in West Virginia No. 12 on Wednesday

Texas will play No. 3 in Kansas on Monday

___

For more information on AP College basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25