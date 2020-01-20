Ramly Food targets sales growth of 20 percent this year | money

The Ramly Group will invest more than RM 500 million in expanding production capacity. – Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, January 20 – Ramly Food Industries Sdn Bhd, which had sales of RM1 billion in 2019, is aiming for growth of 20 percent this year.

Managing Director Datuk Dr. Ramly Mokni said this would be driven by an expansion of production capacity with the expected completion of a new processing plant in Pulau Indah, Klang, in June.

The fully automated facility, which focuses on products like burgers, frankfurters, nuggets, and meatballs, would be the largest in Southeast Asia and could process five tons of raw materials per hour for each product in the first phase, compared to just one ton per hour now, he said ,

For starters, the Ramly Group will invest more than RM 500 million in building four line production capacity. The total investment for the installation of two further production lines will be raised to up to RM 1 billion within three years.

“In the first phase, due to the high local demand, production will only be destined for the domestic market. The current factory has already reached its maximum capacity, ”Ramly told reporters after a ceremony today that they should recognize Ramly Food as the first recipient of the Industry Digitalization Transformation Fund (IDTF).

The event, which was held by IDTF manager Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd, was witnessed by Economics Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. Pembangunan Bank chairman Datuk Zaiton Mohd Hassan and Ramly Food Industries managing director Datin Shala Siah Abdul Manap were also present.

In addition to expanding the new factory to 2.27 hectares in Klang, Ramly said, the group’s goal was to gradually expand the Ramly Halal Mart and Ramly Halal kiosk network to 450 stores nationwide.

There are currently 16 Ramly Halal Mart and 12 Ramly Halal Kiosk branches.

The Ramly Group exports its products to various Asian countries, including Thailand, Singapore, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

Ramly said the group plans to enter other markets, including Japan, with the support of agencies such as the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation. – Bernama