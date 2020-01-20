Rammstein announces North American tour cities through the animated gif medium

Rammstein has confirmed in which cities they will perform during the upcoming American tour.

The band started the teaser campaign by uploading a heat map to their social media sites, indicating that they will be touring North America later this year.

They followed this up with photos of different cities, each with the Rammstein blimp hovering above the skyline.

Now the band has published an animated poison that confirms the names of those cities, in addition to silhouettes of the locations, although no data has yet been confirmed. The cities are Philadelphia, Mexico City, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Chicago, Montreal, Foxborough, Washington D.C. and East Rutherford.

The band asks people to sign up for a newsletter via their website under the heading Get Ready, America!.

In addition, Rammstein has uploaded a short video with a clip of the Deutschland promo that was directed by Specter Berlin, with spoken text by Herb Morrison of WLS, the Chicago radio station.

Rammstein will tour Europe from May onwards to support their latest untitled album – follow-up to 2009 Liebe ist für alle da.

Meanwhile, frontman Till Lindemann and his Lindemann project recently released a total of five videos for the song Ash So Gern. The number is on their record F & M.

Rammstein 2020 tour dates

May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadium, Austria

May 29: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

June 2: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

June 6: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

10 June: Ostend Event Site, Belgium

June 14: Cardiff Principality Stadium, Wales

June 17: Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland

June 20: Coventry Ricoh Arena, United Kingdom

June 24: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Holland

June 27: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

July 1: Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany

July 4: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

July 9: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

July 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy

July 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

July 21: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

July 26: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

July 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

August 4: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark