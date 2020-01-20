Rammstein announces North American tour cities through the animated gif medium

Rammstein has confirmed in which cities they will perform during the upcoming American tour.
The band started the teaser campaign by uploading a heat map to their social media sites, indicating that they will be touring North America later this year.
They followed this up with photos of different cities, each with the Rammstein blimp hovering above the skyline.
Now the band has published an animated poison that confirms the names of those cities, in addition to silhouettes of the locations, although no data has yet been confirmed. The cities are Philadelphia, Mexico City, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Chicago, Montreal, Foxborough, Washington D.C. and East Rutherford.
The band asks people to sign up for a newsletter via their website under the heading Get Ready, America!.
In addition, Rammstein has uploaded a short video with a clip of the Deutschland promo that was directed by Specter Berlin, with spoken text by Herb Morrison of WLS, the Chicago radio station.
Rammstein will tour Europe from May onwards to support their latest untitled album – follow-up to 2009 Liebe ist für alle da.
Meanwhile, frontman Till Lindemann and his Lindemann project recently released a total of five videos for the song Ash So Gern. The number is on their record F & M.
[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hubc1J7QTag [/ embed]
Rammstein 2020 tour dates
May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadium, Austria
May 29: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany
June 2: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
June 6: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
Jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
10 June: Ostend Event Site, Belgium
June 14: Cardiff Principality Stadium, Wales
June 17: Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland
June 20: Coventry Ricoh Arena, United Kingdom
June 24: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Holland
June 27: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany
July 1: Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany
July 4: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
July 9: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France
July 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy
July 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
July 21: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia
July 26: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
July 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
August 4: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark