Rammstein finally reveals North American tour dates

Rammstein has finally revealed details of their North American tour.

The band has shared teasers on social media last week – and now they have completed their plans.

The series of 10 shows starts on August 20 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal and ends on September 27 with a set at Foro Sol in Mexico City.

They also visit Philadelphia, Washington, Minneapolis, Chicago, Foxborough, East Rutherford, San Antonio and Los Angeles.

Tickets will be available this Friday (January 24) starting at 10:00 a.m. local time, while presale and special packages are available through the Rammstein website.

To mark the news, Rammstein has released a trailer video, which can be found below, along with a full list of their North American shows.

Meanwhile, Rammstein will travel across Europe from May onwards to support their latest album without title – the sequel to 2009 Liebe ist für alle da.

Frontman Till Lindemann and his Lindemann project have recently released a total of five videos for the song Ach So Gern. The number is on their record F & M.

North American 2020 tour through Rammstein

August 20: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

August 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

August 27: Washington FedExField, DC

August 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

September 3: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

September 6: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Sep 10: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

September 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 19: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico