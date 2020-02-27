rammstein-launch-spectacular-time-lapse-stage-design-online-video

Rammstein have unveiled a stunning time-lapse movie detailing the amount of money of products and male electricity needed to place together the band’s latest stay output.

The online video was shot in excess of the study course of a week in June 2019 at the Rudolf Harbig Stadium in Dresden, and arrives a thirty day period right after the band announced their 2020 North American Stadium tour.

The run of 10 demonstrates will kick off at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 20 and conclude with a established at Mexico City’s Foro Sol on September 27.

They’ll also visit Philadelphia, Washington, Minneapolis, Chicago, Foxborough, East Rutherford, San Antonio and Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now.

Rammstein’s European tour begins on May well 25 at Klagenfurt’s Wörthersee Stadion in Austria, and climaxes on August 4 at Ceres Park in Aarhus, Denmark. Most dates are marketed out, but tickets for Belfast and Cardiff are nonetheless readily available.

Could 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria



Could 29: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany



Might 30: Leipzig Pink Bull Arena, Germany



Jun 02: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany



Jun 03: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany



Jun 06: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland



jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland



Jun 10: Ostend Celebration Website, Belgium



Jun 14: Cardiff Principality Stadium, Wales



Jun 17: Belfast Boucher Road Taking part in Subject, Northern Eire



Jun 20: Coventry Ricoh Arena, British isles



Jun 24: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Holland



Jun 27: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany



Jul 01: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany



Jul 02: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany



Jul 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany



Jul 05: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany



Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France



Jul 10: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France



Jul 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy



Jul 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland



Jul 21: Tallinn Song Pageant Grounds, Estonia



Jul 26: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway



Jul 27: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway



Jul 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden



Aug 01: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden



Aug 04: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark



Aug 20: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC



Aug 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Monetary Area, PA



Aug 27: Washington FedExField, DC



Aug 30: Minneapolis US Lender Stadium, MN



Sep 03: Chicago Soldier Subject, IL



Sep 06: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA



Sep 10: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ



Sep 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX



Sep 19: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA



Sep 27: Mexico Metropolis Foro Sol, Mexico