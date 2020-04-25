Rams grab Cam Akers, Van Jefferson to substitute Gurley, Cooks

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams drafted possible replacements for Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks in the second spherical Friday night, grabbing Florida Condition functioning back Cam Akers with the 52nd general choose and Florida receiver Van Jefferson with the 57th in general decide.

Following sitting down out the to start with spherical on Thursday, the Rams acquired rolling by replenishing their offensive talent-situation talent, which has taken a hit along with each individual other level of the Rams’ roster in recent months.

















































The Rams then tackled two more parts of the latest decline in the 3rd round by including Alabama edge rusher Terrell Lewis with the 84th all round pick and Utah defensive again Terrell Burgess with the 104th pick.

The Rams introduced Gurley and traded Cooks in money-conserving moves in excess of the past several weeks, but they quickly uncovered intriguing prospective customers to get their roles in coach Sean McVay’s offense.

While they drafted Darrell Henderson in the third round just very last year, the Rams resolved they essential a different major ball-provider following releasing Gurley, their commencing functioning again and the NFL’s chief in touches and touchdowns around the earlier 50 %-ten years. Akers was between the draft’s top rated jogging again prospective customers immediately after three many years at Florida Point out.

‘As much as filling Todd Gurley’s footwear, I’m just heading to occur in and participate in,’ Akers mentioned in a online video conference simply call from his childhood residence in Mississippi. ‘Wherever the workforce desires me to be, whatsoever they need to have me to do, that is what I’ll do.’

















































Akers was one of the most productive managing backs in Seminoles record regardless of actively playing for the software in a time of upheaval and weak offensive line courses. He rushed for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns final season.

‘I feel I (can) be a 3-down, a 4-down again if vital,” Akers reported. “I’m any person who can come in and be a match-changer. Be every little thing this crew and the enthusiasts want me to be and almost everything they’re anticipating me to be.’

Akers is probable to contend for enjoying time with Henderson, the presumptive starter soon after Gurley’s departure, and longtime backup Malcolm Brown. The Rams’ very first assortment amazed several observers who imagined Henderson would be presented a prospect as LA’s unquestioned starter, but general supervisor Les Snead prioritized game-transforming offensive expertise over depth at thinner positions.

The Rams then grabbed Jefferson with the decide on they acquired from Houston in the latest trade that despatched Cooks to the Texans. Jefferson is coming off two effective seasons for the Gators after transferring to Gainesville from Ole Miss out on.

















































Jefferson is the son of previous NFL receiver Shawn Jefferson, and he obtained praise for his specific route jogging and good perform. Numerous draft observers as opposed him to Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, his new teammates in Los Angeles.

‘I want to learn from individuals fellas, choose in as much data as I can from them,’ Jefferson mentioned. ‘They’re some of the greats appropriate now. … It is a massive receiver class, but I take into consideration myself a single of the top men in this class.’

The Rams resolved crucial requires for their defense with equally of their third-spherical picks.

Lewis is a prospective steal, given the elite expertise he exhibited during his vocation with the Crimson Tide. He is also a substantial hazard thanks to his injury historical past: He missed most of the 2017 year with an arm injury, and he sat out the total 2018 season with a torn knee ligament.

Lewis returned with a potent effectiveness very last calendar year, but his accidents evidently worried off several teams. The Rams had been undeterred. Lewis suspected he could get picked by the Rams after outside the house linebackers mentor Chris Shula developed a robust romantic relationship with him during pre-draft exercise routines.

‘He pressured to me that, ‘Hey, we want a guy like you, and you in shape our process,” Lewis stated. ‘I think it really is a higher possibility that I add and be a considerable participant for the Rams’ protection.’

Burgess starred at Utah right after rising up in the North County location earlier mentioned San Diego. He played each individual place in the secondary for the Utes, and he could be a solid prospect to exchange Nickell Robey-Coleman as the Rams’ nickel back again.

The Rams failed to make a initially-spherical pick for the fourth consecutive calendar year, but they experienced two alternatives apiece in the 2nd and third rounds. Los Angeles traded its initially-round picks this calendar year and next yr to Jacksonville for Professional Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Due to the fact trading up to seize Jared Goff with the initial in general decide on in 2016, the Rams have built only one draft pick in the top 50 of the ensuing four drafts. Los Angeles took limited close Gerald Everett 44th all round in 2017, but failed to decide larger than 61st in the ensuing two drafts.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL















































