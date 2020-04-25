Rams picks Acres and Jefferson in second round

Los Angeles [AP] _Los Angeles Rams has created a potential replacement for Todd Girly and Brandin Cooks on Friday night of Round Two.

After finishing the first round on Thursday, Rams began to roll by replenishing his talent in an aggressive skill position. It has been hit in the last few months along with all other levels of Rams Roster.

Two of Rams’ biggest losses are offenses, and they soon found an interesting prospect for their role in the offense of Sean McBay.

They drafted Darrell Henderson in the third round of last season, but after Rams released Gurley, they decided they needed another topball career, and they started running, with NFL leaders over the past five years. I contacted with.

“As long as I follow Todd Gurley’s position, I’m just coming to play,” Acres said in a video conference call from his childhood home in Mississippi. “I will do whatever I need them to do.”

Rams then grabbed Jefferson with a pick he got from Houston in a recent deal that sent Cooks to the Texas.

Akers was one of the most productive running backs in Seminole’s history, despite finishing three seasons in Florida and participating in the program during periods of turbulence and a poorly aggressive line class. He rushed for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

“I’m someone who can come in and change the game, be everything they need to be me,” Acres said.

Rams did not choose the first round draft for four consecutive years, but two choices each in the second and third rounds. Los Angeles exchanged its first round pick of the year and next year for Jacksonville and the pro bowl corner back Jalen Ramsey.

Since trading up to win Jared Goff in the first comprehensive pick of 2016, Rams has only one draft topic in the top 50 of the four subsequent drafts. Los Angeles held Gerald Everett in overall 44th place in 2017, but did not exceed 61st in two subsequent drafts.

