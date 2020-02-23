[Ramsey County officials alert of contaminated heroin after an overdose chain – Up News Data]

MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Facts) – A sequence of consecutive heroin overdoses concern the Ramsey County Sheriff's office environment.

There have been three overdoses inside of 6 hours of Friday in the county. Two ended up at Shoreview, and one particular was at White Bear Township.

Narcan saved two of the people today, and the third sufferer is still staying evaluated right after obtaining the everyday living-saving overdose.

Jeff Ramacher, head of public security expert services for Ramsey County, states they are concerned that a certain great deal of heroin might be the perpetrator.

"While all unlawful medicines are dangerous and current the possibility of serious harm or death of the consumer, the point that these overdoses occurred so near alongside one another is in particular alarming and a sign that these medications could be contaminated," Ramacher claimed.

Overdose was also reported Friday in Anoka and Hennepin counties.