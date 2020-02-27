[ranau-mp-denies-quitting-pkr-to-follow-azmin,-claims-will-explain-with-party-leadership]

Ranau MP Johnathan Yasin in a Facebook posting claimed he stays a PKR member and will make clear every thing with the party’s management council and political bureau later currently. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 ― A PKR lawmaker who was imagined to be in the party’s former deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s camp has denied that he ever left the get together and has no aspirations to be part of Bersatu.

Ranau MP Johnathan Yasin in a Fb putting up stated he remains a PKR member and will explain every thing with the party’s management council and political bureau later today.

“Salam. For the report, I am still in PKR. At the exact same time, I also deny that I have specified my arrangement to go away the bash. I will explain this issue with the party’s committee/bureau later this afternoon,” Johnathan posted.

In his submit, the Sabahan MP also shared the photograph of a Malay newspaper posting titled “Azmin, 10 ahli Parlimen PKR mahu sertai Bersatu” (Azmin, 10 PKR MPs to join Bersatu).

After Gombak MP Azmin and his right-hand Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin was sacked from PKR on February 24 in advance of they experienced a likelihood to quit the get together, 9 other PKR lawmakers decided to follow them to variety an independent bloc.

The 11 MPs experienced issued a joint press statement with Johnathan currently being 1 of the signatories. He has considering the fact that then signed just about every joint press assertion issued by the group.

The state is at present in political turmoil with no very clear government soon after Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had tendered his resignation as key minister and Bersatu chairman.

The Yang diPertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin experienced then questioned Dr Mahathir to remain as interim prime minister.

More than the previous two days, the Agong had also interviewed just about every MP independently to see who they support as prime minister.

Right now, the King has granted Dr Mahathir an audience and the interim primary minister experienced remaining the palace grounds soon after a a single-hour conference.

His Majesty is anticipated to get in touch with in Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in as properly.